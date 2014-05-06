Twins ask for charity donations, not birthday presents

So where does that giving spirit come from? Rhylee said it's what their parents have taught them.

"We don't need to buy more stuff. This is a want. The others need a need. And we have wants," said Dax.

A few weeks before twins Rhylee and Dax turn 10, they decided to give instead of get for their birthday.

If someone said, 'What do you want for your birthday?' would you start listing presents in your head?

No one would blame you if you did, which is why what this Jackson brother and sister are giving away is special.

The Hann twins are planning a typical birthday party with games, cupcakes and friends.

But the one thing missing is presents. Well, for them anyway.

Instead the gifts will come to Hope Children's Home.

"My mom said, 'what do you want for your gifts?' And we were thinking, but we couldn't think of anything because we already have everything," said nine-year-old Rhylee Hann. "So we thought about giving stuff to other people."

"At the children's home there's kids that lost their parents and probably they lost their stuff," said nine-year-old Dax Hann. "So I want to get them some new stuff to give them."

You probably won't hear that from most nine-year-olds.

A few weeks before twins Rhylee and Dax turn 10, they decided to give instead of get for their birthday.

"We don't need to buy more stuff. This is a want. The others need a need. And we have wants," said Dax.

So where does that giving spirit come from? Rhylee said it's what their parents have taught them.

"They said be respectful to other people. Treat them how you want to be treated," she said.

And their parents say they're so proud the lesson stuck.

"They've just always wanted to help," said their mom Kimberly Vails. "Always wanted to give."

Whether they're giving a heads up, "your mascaras about to run," said Rhylee.

"That's just how they've always been. They're very nurturing and very sweet," said Kimberly.

Or a head of hair to locks of love, "I felt good when I helped other people," Rhylee said.

These twins say they hope they can just inspire other kids to do the same.

With each invitation to their circus themed party is a list of supplies needed for the Hope Children's Home.

Their family all the way from California is even donating to the effort.

If these two kids have inspired you to give, click here for more information on Hope Children's Home.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.