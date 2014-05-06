Heartland Sports scores from Tuesday 5/6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MLB
St. Louis---1
Atlanta---2

Frontier League (Exhibition)
Gateway---4
Southern Illinois---6

H.S. Baseball
Scott City---12
Scott Co. Cent.---0

Oak Ridge---2
Saxony Lutheran---0\

East Carter---9
Van Buren---1

Oran---9
Kelly---8

H.S. Soccer (Girls)
Jackson---7
Cape Central---0

St. Vincent---0
Notre Dame---5




