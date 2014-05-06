Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story: Everett Holder has cut it all

Still, he’s not retiring. He’s already tried that.

Everett was born in Scott City and lived there all of his life until he graduated from high school.

As the town barber in Scott City and Old Illmo for more than 50 years, Everett has cut thousands of heads of hair.

From flat tops to mullets, Everett Holder has cut it all.

After hanging out at the barber shop after school, the 18-year-old nicknamed Pee Wee, knew he wanted to become a barber.

Everett headed to Chicago.

After more than 1,800 hundred hours of schooling and more than two years as an apprentice in Alton, Illinois, Everett returned home. He set up shop at first in the basement of his home. Everett, his wife, and three sons lived upstairs in the brick home.

Things were going along just fine until the British Invasion. The mop topped Beatles nearly drove Everett out of business.

“The one thing I hated was the Beatles. They destroyed barbering,” Everett recalled with a laugh.

With all the guys in town letting their hair grow, Everett had to find another job to support his family. Suddenly, he was driving a truck Monday through Friday and cutting hair on weekends only.

Finally, the long-haired craze let up a bit and Everett was back in business full time. He eventually ended up opening the shop where he works today, on 2nd Street East in Old Illmo. Walk into the Sportsman’s Barbershop and you’ll feel like you’re inside a Norman Rockwell painting. The barber chair, the benches, even the size of the room feel nostalgic.

There is a dash of country mounted on the walls in the form of deer, “I love to hunt deer and turkey,” Everett said.

At age 73 Everett has slowed down a bit. At one time he had a client list in the hundreds, today he’s down to about 150. He works by appointment only, two days a week and he only sees his regulars. He said things aren’t as easy as they used to be, his hands shake, his vision isn’t as sharp, and hearing what the guys are talking about is difficult.

Still, he’s not retiring. He’s already tried that. The year was 2003. Edward shuttered the shop, bought a pick-up truck and planned to spend his days hunting and fishing.

“I was bored to tears. I couldn’t do it,” remembered Everett.

Two weeks later, the shop was back open and Everett was back behind the barber chair.

“I don’t really have any hobbies. I guess you could say this place is my hobby, my life,” Everett said.

The shop has also been his refuge during difficult times. When he lost a son to complications from diabetes and a grandson to leukemia, the barber shop is where Everett ran. There he could stay busy, push aside the crushing grief and was surrounded by the men who by their mere presence, offered comfort.

“They were tremendous. They showed up at the shop. They showed up at the house," Everett recalled.

Everett is the last barber in Old Illmo. Lots of times guys come just to sit and talk, not even get a whisker cut. That’s the way Everett likes it. It reminds him of growing up in this town.

“If the light is on, someone will stop. I like that," Everett said.

No, Everett won’t retire, they’ll have to carry him out of here when his time comes. Life, he says has been good to him.

“I’m fortunate. I have a job I love and it never gets boring,” he said.

