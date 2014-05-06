Landlord makes surprising discovery, twins plan birthday party without receiving presents

Some colleges are banning graduates from taking "selfies" during the ceremony, while others are encouraging it.

A Kennett landlord says he's seen some properties destroyed, but one recently was the worse by far. Todd Tumminia was there today and talked to the him. Watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 for the story.



The Hann twins are planning a typical birthday party with games, cupcakes and friends. But one thing is missing: presents. Mollie Lair talked to the twins today about what they're doing instead of receiving presents. She'll have more coming up on Heartland News.

Also coming up on Heartland News at 10, Mary-Ann Maloney will bring you this week's Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story. Tonight she talked to Everett Holder from Scott City who has been a barber for most of his life.



Graduation is just around the corner. It’s a big day for many students, one they will likely want to capture in photos. However, graduates at some universities will have to be careful how and when they snap that shot. Kadee Brosseau talked to students and officials at Murray State University and Southeast Missouri State University.

Carbondale city leaders are taking up the topic of alcohol again. On Tuesday, they’ll discuss whether gas stations and convenient stores can sell alcohol. Allison Twaits had the story. You can click here for more.

Every month we bring you the heartbreaking stories of children who need a permanent place to call home. In most cases, those children spend a good part of their lives in the foster system. Crystal Britt found out the trouble is, there just are not enough foster homes.

The Southeast Missouri State University Vehicle Club unveiled this electric car they built. The little hot wheel can go up to 29 miles per hour. The idea came from a student.

The tornado may have only lasted seconds, but the memory is etched into the minds of the victims along Brevard Road in Obion County. Bryan McCormick was in Tennessee today where the storm cleanup continues one week after the tornado hit.



A Kansas City woman who won a $2.5 million Missouri Lotto prize says she plans to retire early. The Missouri Lottery announced on Tuesday that 64-year-old Patricia Roscher won the April 12 drawing after buying a ticket at a QuikTrip in Pleasant Valley.

In national news, Hillary Rodham Clinton said on Tuesday the nation’s gun culture has gotten “way out of balance” and the U.S. needs to rein in the notion that “anybody can have a gun, anywhere, anytime.” The former secretary of state and potential 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said the idea that anyone can have a gun is not in the “best interest of the vast majority of people.”

The White House has lifted its lockdown after a car followed a motorcade into a secured area on Tuesday. Reports were that a blue Honda Civic, driven by a civilian, drove into a restricted area at the 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue checkpoint.

