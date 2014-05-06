Storm cleanup continues in Union City 1 week after tornado hits

The tornado may have only lasted seconds, but the memory is etched into the minds of the victims along Brevard Road.

It was a warm and windy spring afternoon when the weather changed in the blink of an eye.

"The sirens only went off afterwards," said homeowner Barbara Scott. "We had no warning. I mean, none of us. There was just nothing."

Scott made a quick decision to head downstairs moments before the tornado hit.

"Going downstairs and my front door was open," she said. "I saw a big chair just flying by the door like it was the 'Wizard of Oz.' It was really scary."

Scott now waits on heavy equipment to arrive and remove the trees from the property.

"It's just too much for the chainsaw," she said.



Just two houses down, homeowner Pete Whitten eyes a total loss.

"It's the most terrible thing I've been through," Whitten said.



Whitten was unable to open his own front door until the windows blew out and the roof lifted off the house. The ferocious wind was something he had never heard before.

"The roof came off the garage and the den," he said. "I got in the door and saw my wife standing there in the den in the middle with my little dog. Sheet rock all over her and insulation. It blew in insulation."

The Whittens survived the tornado with bumps and bruises.

He never realized how many friends he had until after the storm passed.

"The next morning, there were people everywhere," he said. "Church people, my friends. I didn't know I had so many friends."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.