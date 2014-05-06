Southeast vehicle club builds electric car

The little hot wheel can go up to 29 miles an hour.

Members of the club get to be involved in all aspects of designing and building electric vehicles.

The Southeast Missouri State University Vehicle Club unveiled this electric car they built.The little hot wheel can go up to 29 miles an hour.The idea came from a student.It took a year to design, and a semester to build.

"Our goal was obviously to make it run and make it in a fun and interesting," said Brad Deken, SEMO Electric Vehicle Club sponsor. "I think it certainly has been that but, we're not done I mean it's supposed to be a continuous project. There's always improvements that can be made and you know, hopefully every semester for a number of years that we will continue to make changes to it and hopefully you know five years from now, it will be even better"

The club is open to all students, regardless of their major in college.

