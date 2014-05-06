Carbondale police investigating vehicle break-ins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police investigating vehicle break-ins

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating burglaries to vehicles over several days.

According to police, on May 3 they responded to the 700 block of North Washington Street in reference to a report of a burglary to a vehicle. Officers learned an unknown suspect broke into several locked vehicles at a business and stole property between 7:30 p.m. on May 1 and 7 p.m. on May 2.

Police say another locked vehicle was broken into between 11 a.m. on May 4 and 10 a.m. on May 5 at a neighboring business.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the police department website.

