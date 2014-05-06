Public invited to Peace Officer Memorial Service scheduled in McCracken Co.

The public is invited to the annual Peace Officer Memorial Service, scheduled for noon on Monday, May 12 on the lawn of the McCracken County Courthouse.

The service is held every year during Peace Officers’ Memorial Week and is sponsored by Jackson Purchase Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15.

A reception, hosted by McCracken County Jailer Bill Adams, will immediately follow the ceremony in the lobby of the jail.

In 2013, 105 peace officers gave their lives in the line of duty. Monday is the first day of Peace Officers’ Memorial Week 2014.

