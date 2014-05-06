2 Century students selected for IJAS Science Fair

Two Century Junior and Senior High School students were selected to go to the Illinois Junior Academy of Science State Science Fair on May 2 and 3.

Bryce Massey, a seventh grader, and Amber McIntosh, a sophomore, were selected. McIntosh was chosen by judges to receive the Best in Category award in Behavioral Science.

This award is given to the top two high school students and junior high students in each of the 19 categories in the competition.

The IJAS competition was held at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.

