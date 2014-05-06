Liquor topic to be discussed in Carbondale

Carbondale city leaders are taking up the topic of alcohol again.

On Tuesday, they’ll discuss whether gas stations and convenient stores can sell alcohol.

It’s been talked about for years, and they’re hoping to finally put the issue to rest. Right now, you won’t find any form of alcohol at a gas station or convenience store. You have to go to one of the eight liquor stores in Carbondale.

Back in 2011, the city council voted to allow beer and wine sales at grocery stores during certain hours, a decision that some say hurt their business.

On Tuesday night, the council will discuss a number of options.

Whether to allow convenience stores to sell beer and wine whether to allow grocery stores to sell spirits and whether to allow convenience stores to sell spirits.

It's good news for some of those businesses, but the idea is not sitting well with local liquor stores who say the change might make it more convenient, but it would jeopardize their business.

“It may be convenient for a small section of the population but the negative effects will be felt through everybody in the community and I don’t feel like the convenience and the wants of a few is more important then the needs of the whole town,” said Dustin Rochkess, a liquor store manager.

A local drug store has also asked to sell package liquor, so the question of whether to expand who can obtain a package liquor license will also be part of the discussion.

The council is set to meet at 7 p.m.

Many store owners say they plan to go before the council with their opinions.

