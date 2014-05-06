Sedalia Elementary School sprinters club starts small, grows big

Sedalia Sprinters pose after their awards ceremony. Students trained for 10 weeks to run the Sedalia Day 5K on May 3rd.

Sedalia Sprinters is a running club started by Sedalia Elementary School teachers as a way to help students live active lifestyles. It started small, but has grown into a large group of students and adults who train at Sedalia on their paved track.

The group annually train for the Sedalia 5K that takes place the first Saturday in May during Sedalia Days hosted by the Sedalia Lion's Club.

