Grand jury rules to proceed with murder trial of 2 accused of killing Anna man

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A grand jury ruled that there is enough evidence to move forward with first-degree murder charges against two men charged in connection with the death of an Anna man.

Travis D. Turner, 25, of 122 Southeast Front Street in Dongola has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of James H. Morrison, 46, of Anna, according to Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds.

Morrison was found outside a Douglas Street home around 3 a.m. on April 12 and was pronounced dead a short time later at Union County Hospital.

Turner is accused of hitting Morrison with a piece of lumber.

Jessie L. Bell, 34, of 213 Monroe Street in Anna is also charged with first degree in connection with Morrison’s death. He is accused of hitting Morrison repeatedly about the head with his fists on Saturday, April 12.

Both men pleaded not guilty. 

Turner and Bell are due back in court on May 20 for a pre-trial.

