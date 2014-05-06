Elementary school students learn how to conduct electricity thro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Elementary school students learn how to conduct electricity through open closed circuits

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Abby Smithson and Thomas Armstrong (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) Abby Smithson and Thomas Armstrong (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
Kaitlyn Simpson and Joey Brooks (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) Kaitlyn Simpson and Joey Brooks (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
Whitney Toon and Gage Munsell (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) Whitney Toon and Gage Munsell (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Fancy Farm Elementary students in Diane Smithson's and Kim Brickeen's classes recently learned about electricity.

Tracey Tashjian with the Graves County Extension office, introduced concepts of conductors and open and closed circuits. Students were able to create electricity and make hypotheses about electricity.

