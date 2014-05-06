Students react to 'selfie' ban at graduation ceremonies

Graduation is just around the corner. It's a big day for many students, one they will likely want to capture in photos. However, graduates at some universities will have to be careful how and when they snap that shot.

You've heard of a “selfie," right? It’s when you snap a picture of yourself with your phone. Now, university officials across the country are asking students to not take a selfie as they get their diploma.

For seniors like Briana Luker, walking across the stage and getting their diploma will be a big moment.

"Snap! Absolutely,” Luker said. “I would love to have a selfie up there."

However, many schools are asking students not to snap a photo at that particular moment. That's something some students say really isn't fair.

“If you want to take a selfie when you graduate, it's perfectly fine. You earned it,” Brittany Durham said.

“For graduation, as long as it's appropriate, I feel like it shouldn't be a problem,” Josh Ehlen said.

Students say throughout the next few weeks, they'll likely see friends’ graduation selfies popping up on social media.

“I would not be shocked, not in this day in age,” Devynn Hummel said.

While neither Murray State nor Southeast Missouri State University have a strict no-selfie policy, they ask students not to take a selfie as they take their diplomas.

Murray state officials say, “We just remind our graduates that this is a very serious ceremony. We have always treated it as a formal event.”

Even though students say they may not go as far as to snap a selfie while on stage, something as big as graduation day calls for at least a few selfies before and after the ceremony.

"It's serious, but it's fun as well,” said Jeff Harmon, the Director of Communications and Marketing at Southeast.

He helped put together another way for students to capture that special day.

"We are having a photo booth set up with props and a frame,” Harmon said.

He says students can then share those photos with friends and family.

"We will take the photos and they'll be posted to our Facebook page sometime that afternoon,” Harmon said.

Regardless of how or when, students say that special day will be well-documented.

“It's a big day,” Emmanuel Kukatula said. “It's going to be a big day for my life, I'm telling you."

Harmon says Southeast students are also encouraged to use the hash tag #AlwaysARedhawk when posting pictures on social media before, during, and after the ceremony.

