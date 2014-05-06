MCHS band director receives award - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MCHS band director receives award

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MCHS Band Director Steven Page. (Source: McCracken County High School) MCHS Band Director Steven Page. (Source: McCracken County High School)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County High School band director received the 2013-2014 District 1 Outstanding High School Music Teacher award.

Steven Page received the award at the First District Kentucky Music Educators Association banquet held on May 5.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly