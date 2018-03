BBQ grill stolen from Marston steelworkers union hall

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is on the look out for a stolen BBQ grill from Marston.The United Steelworkers Union Hall in Marston reported the stolen grill on Monday.The grill is mounted on a trailer which was chained and locked to one of the building's columns. Both locks were cut and the grill was pulled away.The grill was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 2 and was noticed missing at about 7 a.m. Monday.If you see this grill/trailer or have any information, contact Sgt. Danny Ware at (573)748-2516 or send him an email at dware@mocic.riss.net