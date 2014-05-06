BBQ grill stolen from Marston steelworkers union hall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

BBQ grill stolen from Marston steelworkers union hall

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department) (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
MARSTON, MO (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is on the look out for a stolen BBQ grill from Marston.

The United Steelworkers Union Hall in Marston reported the stolen grill on Monday.

The grill is mounted on a trailer which was chained and locked to one of the building's columns. Both locks were cut and the grill was pulled away.

The grill was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 2 and was noticed missing at about 7 a.m. Monday.

If you see this grill/trailer or have any information, contact Sgt. Danny Ware at (573)748-2516 or send him an email at dware@mocic.riss.net

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly