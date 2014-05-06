UM System President to visit Poplar Bluff as part of Show Me Value tour

The University of Missouri System President, Tim Wolfe, will visit Poplar Bluff as a continuation of his Show Me Value tour on Thursday, May 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The tour focuses on communicating the value of higher education to all Missourians. It was created in 2003 in response to growing national sentiment that the value of a college degree is declining and that youth should be encouraged to find alternatives to obtaining a four-year college degree.

President Wolfe will discuss both the personal and societal benefits of getting a college degree during a presentation to eighth grade students at Poplar Bluff Junior High School, and also tour a local business in Poplar Bluff.

The PBJHS is located at 550 North Westwood, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

