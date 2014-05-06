UM System President to visit Poplar Bluff as part of Show Me Val - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UM System President to visit Poplar Bluff as part of Show Me Value tour

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The University of Missouri System President, Tim Wolfe, will visit Poplar Bluff as a continuation of his Show Me Value tour on Thursday, May 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The tour focuses on communicating the value of higher education to all Missourians. It was created in 2003 in response to growing national sentiment that the value of a college degree is declining and that youth should be encouraged to find alternatives to obtaining a four-year college degree.

President Wolfe will discuss both the personal and societal benefits of getting a college degree during a presentation to eighth grade students at Poplar Bluff Junior High School, and also tour a local business in Poplar Bluff.

The PBJHS is located at 550 North Westwood, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly