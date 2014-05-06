Carbondale Community High School ranked first in the state

The Carbondale Community High School Music Department has been ranked #1 with IHSA in the State.

CCHS is in IHSA Division A, which is comprised of schools ranging in size from 623-1405 students. There are 90 Division A Schools, making it the largest in number of schools in any class.

Three Previous State Championships have been won by Carbondale - in 1954, 1981 and 1982. The Sweepstakes are designed to gauge each school's overall music program, by allowing all aspects of it to perform, including solo performances, small groups and large ensembles.

There are two major events that are combined to form the Music Championship. The first is the IHSA State Solo and Ensemble. Carbondale's String Program finished this event 1st in the State, the Band Program Finished 2nd in the state and the Choral Department finished ranked 31st, for a Statewide Ranking of 1st Overall. At this event, 7 Carbondale Musicians distinguished themselves individually with Best of Day awards from the Adjudicators at the event. These include Joseph Steinbock and Natalie Nickrent (Clarinet Duet), Yenna Cho (Flute Solo), Kate Forer (French Horn Solo), Anthony Stoecker (Piano Solo and Snare Drum Solo), Anna Darling (Violin Solo), and Emily Fink (Vocal Solo).

The second event took place on April 12. CCHS took 4 events to the IHSA State Solo and Ensemble Festival, and each of these received a Division I rating, maxing out the points that can be given to any school at this event, securing CCHS' spot atop Division A for the 4th time in Carbondale's history.

There will be a championship presentation and celebration on May 9 at 7 p.m. in the Auditorium, with a reception immediately following. All music department performing groups will be represented in the concert that evening, which will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

