Herrin man facing 10 charges after police chase

A police chase in West Frankfort ends with a cruiser in the shop and one man facing 10 different charges.Police say Corey Beers of Herrin fled the scene when officers tried to pull him over for an equipment violation Monday morning.Officers were able to pull a squad car behind the suspect's truck after he hit a concrete curb on North Logan Street.The suspect then backed into the squad car two times while trying to flee. He was finally caught after a short foot chase.Several illegal drugs were found in his truck including a meth lab.Beers was taken to the Franklin County Jail. He is charged with driving without a license and unlawful possession of methamphetamine along with numerous other offenses.