Rte. 60 in New Madrid Co. to be reduced for bridge repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says east and westbound Route 60 in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane while crews wash bridge decks.

This section of road is located between Route 61 and Route E.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Thursday, May 7 through Tuesday, May 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

MoDOT said the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution while in the area.

