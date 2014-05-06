SEMO regional water safety council receives international recognition

The SEMO Regional Water Safety Council was recently recognized with a Letter of Commendation Award by the National Water Safety Congress during the 2014 International Boating and Water Safety Summit held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Letter of Commendation Award was established to recognize councils, organizations, programs, activities or individuals who have made significant or outstanding accomplishments promoting water safety.

The SEMO Regional Water Safety Council is a major partner with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers. This organization places water safety at the very top of its list. The council sponsors two annual events (Ranger Willie’s Wet and Wild Water Festival and the Annual Classic Amphibious Triathlon) and supports other activities including Kid’s Fun Day and the Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour.

The SEMO Regional Water Safety Council assists in coordinating the life jacket loaner programs at Wappapello Lake, Clearwater Lake, Van Buren, and the Black River Coliseum and city swimming pool at Poplar Bluff. The council also provides the funding for printing 5,000 safety stickers and production of two television public service announcements in 2013. The safety stickers were distributed to the local pizza franchises prior to the Super Bowl Weekend and Memorial Day Weekend.

The council meets monthly, every third Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. All are welcome to attend and become a part of this organization. The next meeting will be May 20, 2014.

For more information on this topic, please contact Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson at 573-222-8562 or email Andrew.Jefferson@usace.army.mil.

