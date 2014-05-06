Rend Lake Dam to close for routine inspection - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rend Lake Dam to close for routine inspection

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
REND LAKE, IL (KFVS) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is announcing that the Rend Lake Dam/Spillway bridge will be closed to all through traffic from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Thursday , May 8.

This closure is necessary for Rend Lake Maintenance staff to perform roadway light maintenance.

For further information feel free to contact the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center at 618-724-2493.

