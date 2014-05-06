Guard from Memphis signs with SIC

Southeastern Illinois College recently announced the signing of combo guard Ashleigh McGee of Trezvant High School in Memphis, Tenn.

McGee comes to SIC after averaging 8.5 points a game with the Trezvant Lady Bears her senior season. The highlight of her career was leading the team in scoring her junior year and taking them to the state basketball tournament in Tennessee with only six players.

"Ashleigh was just the type of player that we were looking for in signing our first recruit," said SIC women's basketball coach Markell Cox. "Ashleigh is a taller guard who is tough as nails with tremendous work ethic and can absolutely score well. She fits the mold to be very competitive this conference."

McGee was heavily recruited by Delta State University as well as Austin Peay University but chose to come to Southeastern Illinois “…to develop more and hopefully attract major universities in the future.”

