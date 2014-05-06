DIW: Hot Designs Nail Art Pens

Ashley and Kayla Deboer said they paint their nails at least twice a week, and love to create fun shapes and designs.

"Hot Designs is the easy to use professional nail art kit that lets you get these amazing looks right at home," claims the commercial.

The Deboer girls wonder if these polish pens are right for them.

At first, it was a little difficult to figure out how to open them.

"Twist this part," said Kayla Deboer.

But once the painting got going, it seemed like smooth sailing, and brush strokes for the sisters.

"I thought the art pens were really easy to do, they were really creative and you can do a lot of stuff with them," said Kayla Deboer.

"They've got the actual nail polish part and then the little pen which is easy to use," said Ashley Deboer.

The first color coat dried pretty quickly so they could start on the designs right away.

"It was easy to get started, it got easier throughout it too," said Kayla Deboer.

"The directions give ideas, so they're pretty good ideas," said Ashley Deboer.

Mom Misty Deboer stepped in to help with the other hand.

"There was a lot of colors, I like that you can paint the nail polish and the pen and because it does open up you can refill those pens and possibly use them again with different colors, when they get tired of the colors they have," said Misty Deboer.

But Deboer had a suggestion.

"Maybe just make the caps easier to get off, especially when you've got wet nails you're trying not to smudge them," said Misty Deboer.

For design ideas, there’s even a hashtag #HOTNOTD on Instagram where you can see other users nail designs.

So what’s the verdict?

"I would pay $15 just because they were able to have so much fun with it,” said Misty Deboer.

"I would use it," Ashley Deboer.

The girls were a little divided on a rating, mom and Kayla gave it a 5 star rating, while Ashley gave it 4 stars, so we settled on a 4.5 star rating.

We found the Hot Designs Nail Art Pens for about $15 bucks at Target.