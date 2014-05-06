A Place to Call Home: Need for foster parents

Every month we bring you the heartbreaking stories of children who need a permanent place to call home.In most cases, those children spend a good part of their lives in the foster system.The trouble is, there just are not enough foster homes."We found out early on that we weren't going to have children of our own," said LaDonna Thacker.It was heartbreaking news for LaDonna and her husband, Michael."It was a part of my life that was missing, both of ours that was missing," said LaDonna.They did something about it, and became foster parents about eight years ago."It was just a blessing and a miracle that it worked out where we were able to adopt," said Michael Thacker.Their son is now 4 years old. The Thackers continue to foster."We have eight in our home right now," said LaDonna.The Thackers are currently house parents for the Delta Children's Home in Kennett."We have a six month old, a two year old, a three year old, two eight year olds and a 13 and 17 year old," said LaDonna.The Delta Home has a pretty unique set-up. There are two homes.The Thackers live in one house, and there is also a home next door.That home is currently vacant."The children come and feel like they're in a home," said Jeff McCormick. McCormick is the president of the Delta Children's Home Board.He doesn't sugar coat the fact that these are challenging times."It has been tough finding a foster family or parent to come in and take the other home," said McCormick.He says as a whole, finding foster parents for not only the Delta Home, but also throughout the state is very difficult."It seems we're just losing more parents than we can get into the system," said McCormick.In Dunklin County alone there are 90 foster children and only seven foster homes."There are a lot of children who need homes, there's a great need for them," said Michael Thacker.The Thackers say if you have ever considered fostering, just give it a try."You're not going to change them all, you can't save them all," said Michael Thacker. "You wish you could, but those you can help and do change, there's just nothing like that."They gave a child a permanent place to call home, and now serve the role of mom and dad to other children who just need a safe place to stay."It changes your life," said Michael Thacker.To get started, you should begin by calling your local Children's Division office.Expect to take some classes, and have background checks done.You should also expect an inspection of your home.The Thackers say the process isn't that lengthy.They advise others to not take on more than they can handle.They say start with one or two children and go from there.Just imagine the difference you could make.