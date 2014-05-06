Poplar Bluff city manager fired by city council vote - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff city manager fired by city council vote

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff City Council voted to fire its city manager Monday night.

According to Mayor Angela Pearson, Doug Bagby's contract was terminated by a four to two vote.

An interim city manager, Mark Massingham, was appointed by a unanimous vote.

Pearson says Massingham, who will serve during the search for a new city manager, has worked for the city for 23 years and has also served as city finance director. 

The council is moving in a new direction, according to Pearson.

She adds she is thankful for Bagby's service to the city. 

Doug Bagby has served a total of 15 years as city manager for Poplar Bluff. He says he's enjoyed the 40 years he has served the city of Poplar Bluff.

Bagby says he was “somewhat surprised” by the decision to oust him and he had “no idea it was coming” as there was “no discussion” prior to the vote.

He has two and a half years left on his contract. Bagby says he expects the city will honor that and pay him over that time.

