Cape Chamber to begin membership drive

Starting Friday, May 9 the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Membership Drive through Thursday, May 22.Chamber Ambassadors will be talking to business owners and other professionals about the advantages of Chamber Membership.Members who join during the drive will have the $25 enrollment fee waived.Anyone interested should contact Kim Voelker, Membership Development Specialist, at 573-335-3312.