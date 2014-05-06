Heartland Sports scores 5/5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 5/5

Here are Heartland Sports scores from Monday 5/5.

MLB
St. Louis---4
Atlanta---3

H.S. Baseball
Kennett---7
Notre Dame---5

Chaffee---7
Scott City---0

Oran---5
Woodland---3

Saxony Lutheran---15
Advance---13

West Frankfort---6
Anna-Jonesboro---0

Poplar Bluff---11
Sikeston---1

Jackson---9
Cape Central---6

Bell City---5
Leopold---1

H.S. Softball
(Class 1 Sectionals)
North Pemiscot---0
Kennett---0

Malden---5
Bernie---6

Scott City---12
Leopold---5

Clearwater---0
West. Co.---10

District Golf  Top Heartland Teams.

Class 3 Dist. 1
1. Notre Dame

Class 4 Dist. 1 
1. Jackson

Class 2 Dist. 1 
1. Arcadia Valley

Class 1 Dist. 1
2. St. Vincent

SEMO Central Conference Track & Field

(Boys)

1. East Prairie 
2. Kelly
**First Conf. Title for East Prairie in 31 Years**

(Girls)
1. Kelly
2. Chaffee


    













