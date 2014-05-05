City council approves downtown business district

It was a busy night for the Cape Girardeau City Council.

Members approved the creation of a downtown business district.

Most of downtown area and up Broadway are now part of a district that has a board in charge. This includes both businesses and residential properties.

No taxes were passed. That has to be put before the property owners in the district and needs 50 percent of votes to pass.

Some are for it, and some are against. Others, like Renee Gordon at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau, are not sure what to think.

"In these times it seems that price is a big issue, even if we're just talking about just a few cents difference," Gordon said. "You don't want to lose the ability to keep your costs down for your customers."

In other business, the council appointed Patrick Koetting as the temporary Ward 3 councilman until and an election can be held.

They also approved to continue to fund the fire tax as is.

