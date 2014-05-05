Boil water order for Lilbourn, some surrounding communities lifted

A boil water order that was issued on Monday, May 5 after issues with a retention tank has been lifted.

According to Lilbourn Fire Chief/EMA Director Dave McClarty, they were having some issues with a retention tank so it was shut down so crews can make necessary repairs.

Police Chief Dennis Young said the boil water order includes the city of Lilbourn, Howardville, Village of North Lilbourn and New Madrid County Public Water District 1.

At 5 a.m. May 6, water service was restored after bypass repairs were made at the water treatment plant.

However, the boil water order is in place until further notice.

Lilbourn Police Chief Dennis Young says crews finished the original repair around 5 a.m. May 6 after they worked through the night.

Then, a little after 11 a.m. that morning, a valve on the new bypass they installed broke. Crews are working to do another emergency repair to fix that valve.



The water service was turned back around 4 p.m. after the valve was fixed.



