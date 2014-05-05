City of Cape Girardeau upgrades list of endangered buildings - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City of Cape Girardeau upgrades list of endangered buildings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The city of Cape Girardeau recently upgraded its list of endangered buildings.

Among them are the Esquire Theater, Broadway Theater, Lorimier Apartments and the Woolworth building.

These and many more were all built several decades ago. They all show varying signs of deterioration or damage.

The historic preservation commission updates the list every year; adding new buildings to the list, and removing them when they get their much-needed renovations.

