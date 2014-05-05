Alleged thieves target West Frankfort store

Alleged thieves have targeted a business in West Frankfort.

Owners of Mortie’s Boutique on Main Street say they've caught three different people taking items from their store without paying for them, and it all happened in one week.

The owners showed us this video where they say a woman takes a bracelet and puts it in her purse.

They decided to post this video on Facebook, hoping that someone would recognize her. The video got so much attention, that person has already turned herself in.

The owners say they’re hoping this helps make future thieves think twice.

“They probably won’t do it again, at least not here, and to try and keep from other people from doing it around here too," said Kert Williams, one of the boutique's employees. "On Facebook we shared it on there and in just a couple of hours we had tons of people calling us, over 50 shares of all the videos and stuff, so we have had a lot of outreach."



Williams said the cameras have only been up for a month.

He said the owners say they’re thinking of pressing charges.

They still don’t know who is in the other surveillance video, but hope they come forward too.

