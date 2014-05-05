KSP responds to aircraft crash in Carlisle Co.

Kentucky State Police responded to a plane crash on May 5 at 5:12 p.m.

Police say the crash happened in a field behind 634 County Road 1229 in Bardwell, Ky.

The aircraft, a 1965 Champion, model 7GCAA, single engine, fixed wing, was piloted by Mark A. King, 47, of Bardwell. One passenger, Jonathan A. Cain, 20, of Paducah, Ky., was also onboard.

Police say it was reported that the crash happened while the plane was taking off from a field runway strip. The landing gear was torn away and the plane overturned on it's top.

They say both King and Cain were taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Kentucky State Police, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be continuing the investigation.

