Cape Girardeau city council meeting, Murphysboro teen to compete in Junior Olympics

Good evening,

Todd Tumminia will be live at Cape Girardeau City Hall tonight with the latest from the city council meeting. One thing up for discussion is who will temporarily be named to the Ward 3 position. You can watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 for more.



They say hard work pays off and for one local teen, it has proven true. Today, Allison Twaits talked to David Watkins, a junior at Murphysboro High School, who will compete against 700 gymnasts from across the country at the Junior Olympic Nationals next week.

Voters in Kennett, Missouri could soon be asked whether or not to change the way their city operates. Some people in town want to hire a city manager instead of having only the council and the mayor in charge. Kadee Brosseau was in Kennett today. So far, about 100 people have signed a petition that would put the issue on the November ballot.

A Dexter man convicted of second-degree murder was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Glen Scott Evans was found not guilty of first degree murder. He was found guilty of murder second degree.

A judge decided a man convicted of robbery in 2000, but never sent to prison due to a clerical error will not have to go to prison for the crime. A judge decided that Cornealious “Mike” Anderson should be immediately released during a hearing on Monday.

Alleged thieves have targeted a business in West Frankfort. Owners of Mortie's Boutique on Main Street say they've caught three different people taking items from their store without paying for them, and it all happened in one week.



Schnucks is recalling about 130 pounds of chicken salad because of possible listeria contamination. According to the Ag Department, the product is curry white meat chicken salad with walnuts.

In national news, some lawmakers in Congress are trying to approve the Keystone XL pipeline project, without having to involve the White House.



