Teen sent to hospital after car overturns on Old U.S. Hwy. 45

Amber Ruch
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A 16-year-old was sent to the hospital after a crash on Old U.S. Highway 45 on May 5 at 3 p.m.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to 5134 Old U.S. Highway 45 for a single vehicle crash.

Deputies say the 16-year-old was going northbound on Old U.S. Highway 45 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his vehicle and hit an earth embankment. His 2003 Ford Taurus overturned.

Matlock was the only person in the car and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

