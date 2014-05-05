Schnucks recalling chicken salad

Schnucks is recalling about 130 pounds of chicken salad because of possible listeria contamination.According to the Ag Department, the product is curry white meat chicken salad with walnuts.The USDA says the product came in sealed three-pound bags and was sent to Schnucks stores in several states, including Missouri and Illinois.The packaging may bear a purchase date between April 24 and May 2, 2014.According to health officials, listeriosis symptoms include fever, nausea and diarrhea.