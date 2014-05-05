Schnucks recalling chicken salad - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Schnucks recalling chicken salad

(KFVS) - Schnucks is recalling about 130 pounds of chicken salad because of possible listeria contamination.

According to the Ag Department, the product is curry white meat chicken salad with walnuts.The USDA says the product came in sealed three-pound bags and was sent to Schnucks stores in several states, including Missouri and Illinois.

The packaging may bear a purchase date between April 24 and May 2, 2014.

According to health officials, listeriosis symptoms include fever, nausea and diarrhea.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A
    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21
    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported
    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

