BLM offering 40 wild horses for adoption

The U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management will offer about 40 wild horses ranging from yearling to five years old to potential adopters on May 17-18, at the Wild Horse Facility.

The facility is located at 2295 Sheep Farm Road, in Ewing, Illinois.

A wild free-roaming horse or burro, as defined by Federal law, is an unbranded, unclaimed, free-roaming horse or burro found on Western public rangelands. Wild horses and burros are descendants of animals released by or escaped from Spanish explorers, ranchers, miners, U.S. Cavalry, or Native Americans.

The Saturday adoption will be on a first come, first served basis. The animals can be previewed on Friday, May 17, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adoption hours on Saturday, May 18, are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A minimal adoption fee of $125 for animals less than three years of age and $25 for animals three and older is required for adoption. In addition, you can take home a buddy animal for only $25 when you adopt any animal at the full fee of $125.

While the adoption process is simple and straightforward, anyone considering adoption of a wild horse should remember that the animals are wild and require gentling and training. Prospective adopters must have sturdy corrals that are 20’ x 20’ (or larger), at least 6 feet high for an adult horse and at least 5 feet high for horses younger than 18 months, and have a shelter directly attached to the corral. Adopters must provide a stock-type, step up trailer (ramps and side-by-side two-horse type trailers are not allowed).

The BLM manages, protects, and controls wild horses and burros under the authority of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. This law authorizes the BLM to remove excess wild horses and burros from the range to sustain the health and productivity of the public lands.

Applications to adopt will be reviewed starting on Friday and may be submitted until Saturday. For more information, call 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit the BLM web site at www.wildhorseandburro.blm.gov.

All animals available for adoption have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and blood-tested. Since 1971, the BLM has adopted out more than 230,000 animals nationwide.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any other Federal agency. This land, known as the National System of Public Lands, is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM’s mission is to manage and conserve the public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations under our mandate of multiple-use and sustained yield. In Fiscal Year 2013, the BLM generated $4.7 billion in receipts from public lands.

Ewing is located south of Mt. Vernon, Ill. From I-57, take exit 77 for IL-154. Turn East off of the Exit so you're on 154 briefly. At the stop turn Left (North) on IL-37. Travel about 1 mile and turn Right (East) on Ewing Road. You'll stay on this road about 6 miles; you'll go through the town of Ewing. Turn Left (North) onto Sheep Farm Road. Follow this about 1.5 miles. You'll see the fence line on the left. At the T-stop, turn left and left into the facility. If you use Google Maps, MapQuest, or other GPS, you can use these coordinates as your destination and it will give you directions right to the facility: 38.097011,-88.742673

