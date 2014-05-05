Math-a-thon raises $3,000

Kelly Elementary school kicked off an assembly on Monday, May 5 by announcing to hundreds of students that they raised $3,233.22 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Hundreds of students gathered in the gym for a Math-a-thon assembly. Not only did they raise more than $3,000 this year for St. Jude's, they have raised more than $100,000 since starting this in 1990.

In addition to raising funds for St. Jude's, students and staff also donated their hair to Locks of Love. Nine students and staff were front and center on stage and each had 10 or more inches of hair cut off. Students that raised more than $125 for St. Jude's got to hold the hair while it was being cut off.

Staff we spoke with say cancer has really hit Kelly schools in the past and present. Students and staff here have battled cancer. Some have won and some have lost their battle.

Kelly schools put on this Math-a-thon in memory of those past and present that have walked through their hallways. Staff hope that children remember that cancer is among us and hope they continue to support research and rehabilitation for cancer victims in the future.

For more information on the Math-a-thon, you can click here.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.