Storm line repairs to begin May 6 in Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be making repairs on storm lines in the 1200-block of Price Drive beginning Tuesday, May 6, at 8:30 a.m., and continuing until work is completed.

During this time the 1200 block of Price Drive between Henderson Avenue and Butler Street will be closed and traffic will be detoured.

The department asks that you please use caution when driving through work zones, and consider alternate routes.

