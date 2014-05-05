Storm line repairs to begin May 6 in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Storm line repairs to begin May 6 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be making repairs on storm lines in the 1200-block of Price Drive beginning Tuesday, May 6, at 8:30 a.m., and continuing until work is completed.

During this time the 1200 block of Price Drive between Henderson Avenue and Butler Street will be closed and traffic will be detoured.

The department asks that you please use caution when driving through work zones, and consider alternate routes.

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

