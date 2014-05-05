Man walks free in delayed imprisonment case - Dexter man sentenced after murder - Teen shot while turkey hunting

Nine students and staff at Kelly School in Benton, Mo. donated their hair to Locks of Love.

A judge decided a man convicted of robbery years ago, but never sent to prison due to a clerical error will not have to go to prison. Holly Brantley talked to the freed man, his wife, and his attorney this morning in Mississippi County.

A Dexter man convicted of second-degree murder of a Bernie man was sentenced to 25 years.

Voters in Kennett could soon be asked whether or not to change the way their city operates. Some people in town want to hire a city manager instead of having only the council and the mayor in charge. Kadee Brosseau traveled to Kennett and has more on Heartland News at Six.



