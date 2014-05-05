Man walks free in delayed imprisonment case - Dexter man sentenced after murder - Teen shot while turkey hunting

Man walks free in delayed imprisonment case - Dexter man sentenc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mike Anderson walked out of a Mississippi County courthouse a free man with his wife and daugher. Mike Anderson walked out of a Mississippi County courthouse a free man with his wife and daugher.
Nine students and staff at Kelly School in Benton, Mo. donated their hair to Locks of Love. Nine students and staff at Kelly School in Benton, Mo. donated their hair to Locks of Love.

A judge decided a man convicted of robbery years ago, but never sent to prison due to a clerical error will not have to go to prison. Holly Brantley talked to the freed man, his wife, and his attorney this morning in Mississippi County. 

A Dexter man convicted of second-degree murder of a Bernie man was sentenced to 25 years.

A 17-year-old boy is injured after the sheriff says his grandfather accidentally shot him while turkey hunting in Reynolds County.

One person was injured after a car drove into a house in Cape Girardeau on today.

A Paducah police cruiser was involved in a crash late last night.

Voters in Kennett could soon be asked whether or not to change the way their city operates. Some people in town want to hire a city manager instead of having only the council and the mayor in charge. Kadee Brosseau traveled to Kennett and has more on Heartland News at Six.

Kudos to these kids! Kelly Elementary school kicked off an assembly today by announcing to hundreds of students raised more than $3000 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Nine students and staff donated their hair to Locks of Love.

Warm and dry, that's what the weather will be for the next few days.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

