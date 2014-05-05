LOIS teacher accepted to science teacher program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

LOIS teacher accepted to science teacher program

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Two Lone Oak Intermediate School teachers have been selected to the 2014 Arkema Science Teacher Program at Arkema’s manufacturing facility in Calvert City.

Sarah Thompson and Mandy Mayes will participate in a week of hands-on-science, scheduled for June 24-26.

The Arkema program includes: program and safety orientation; plant and lab tour; exploration of grade-specific, Hands-on Science Kits covering Physical Science, Life Science, Earth Science or Technology. Each teacher will receive a $500 stipend and a $500 donation to Lone Oak Intermediate School.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly