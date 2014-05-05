LOIS teacher accepted to science teacher program

Two Lone Oak Intermediate School teachers have been selected to the 2014 Arkema Science Teacher Program at Arkema’s manufacturing facility in Calvert City.

Sarah Thompson and Mandy Mayes will participate in a week of hands-on-science, scheduled for June 24-26.

The Arkema program includes: program and safety orientation; plant and lab tour; exploration of grade-specific, Hands-on Science Kits covering Physical Science, Life Science, Earth Science or Technology. Each teacher will receive a $500 stipend and a $500 donation to Lone Oak Intermediate School.

