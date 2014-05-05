1 injured, 1 cited after crash at Old Mayfield Rd. intersection - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured, 1 cited after crash at Old Mayfield Rd. intersection

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old Mayfield Road on May 5 at 10:55 a.m.

The crash was at the intersection of Old Mayfield Road (KY 994) and Broyles Avenue.

Deputies say Brady N. Wynn, 62, of West Paducah, was on Broyles Avenue in a 2005 Ford F150 when he tried to cross both lanes of Old Mayfield Road.

Wynn was hit by a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Gary D. Wallace, 60, of Paducah, who was eastbound on Old Mayfield Road.

According to deputies, the force of the crash overturned Wynn's truck. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Wynn was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Wallace was not injured. He was cited to court on a charge of no operator's license.

