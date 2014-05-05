Graves Co. High School senior signs to play soccer at University of Pikeville

GCHS senior soccer player Danielle Upton signs her acceptance of a scholarship to attend and play for the University of Pikeville. (Source: Maranda Branum, Graves High senior, 'Eagle's Eye' student newspaper)

Graves County High School senior Danielle Upton recently signed with the University of Pikeville.

Upton received a scholarship to continue her soccer career at the collegiate level.

The signing was attended by her family, current coach, and future Bears coach. Upton explained that she's transitioning with high expectations.

"I'm excited to continue my soccer career. I love the game and I'm glad I get to continue to enjoy it," she said.

The University of Pikeville is located in eastern Kentucky in the town of Pikeville. The 2013 soccer team has a record of six wins, eight losses, one tie. UofPikeville is in the Midsouth Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics schools.

"Danielle is a team player and gives 110 percent," said Lady Eagles coach Mickey McCuiston. "I met coach Warford at a University of Kentucky camp and knew that she would fit into that sort of program. I'm just excited for Danielle that she will be able to continue her education and play soccer at the same time."

"Her coach called me and said he had a player for me," said Pikeville coach Gary Warford. "I fell in love with her personality. I fell in love with her family. She fell in love with the team and had all the attributes we wanted at the collegiate level. Thankfully, she decided to come play for us."

"We are super proud of her," Danielle's mother, Amy Upton, said. "She's worked hard for so many years, and I am glad to see her get some benefit out of it. With the help of Mickey she is going to get to continue on with it and further her education."

"I am just extremely proud," Danielle's father, Dan Upton, added. "She has put many hours in for many years, so to see this come about is great for her and we are really proud of her."

Concerning her major, Danielle Upton said, "As of now, I will be a general chemistry major. Right now I think I want to do food chemistry. I would work with companies on the chemical side of nutrition."

