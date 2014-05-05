IL woman sentenced after hitting wheelchair bound victim with bat

A southern Illinois woman was sentenced on Friday after a 2014 fight in Herrin involving a baseball bat.

Leana Decker, 26, of Herrin, Illinois, of was sentenced Thursday to 4 1/2 years in the Department of Corrections on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

She pleaded guilty in August after hitting a male wheelchair bound victim in the head with a baseball bat in 2014.

That is according to Jimmy Dean with the Williamson County state's attorney's office,

One person was listed critical condition after the domestic incident at the Four Season's Camp Ground in Herrin on May 1, 2014.Decker was charged with aggravated battery.

She was taken to the Williamson County Jail at the time on a $1 million bond.



