Sedalia 5th graders perform 'If You Followed the Drinking Gourd'

Sedalia Elementary School fifth graders recently performed a musical play entitled, "If You Followed the Drinking Gourd."

Pictured here, from left, are "runaway slaves" Lexie Hawkins, Rilla Peters, Bethany Reynolds and Micah Hall. Pictured at the far right is Connor Gilpin as "Peg Leg Joe," who is helping the runaway slaves as they cross the last river into freedom.

Students were directed by music teacher Stephenie Wheeler.

