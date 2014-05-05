Murphysboro man killed in motorcycle crash

A Murphysboro man was killed in a motorcycle versus car crash in Perry County, Illinois on Sunday.It happened at the intersection St. Rt. 152 and St. Rt 127/13 around 11:20 a.m.Elbert Gualdoni, 78, of Murphysboro was driving a motorcycle northbound when a 2001 Pontiac car driven by Randy Williams, 39, of Percy pulled in front of him.Gualdoni was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.