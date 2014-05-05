Murphysboro man killed in motorcycle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro man killed in motorcycle crash

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man was killed in a motorcycle versus car crash in Perry County, Illinois on Sunday.

It happened at the intersection St. Rt. 152 and St. Rt 127/13 around 11:20 a.m.

Elbert Gualdoni, 78, of Murphysboro was driving a motorcycle northbound when a 2001 Pontiac car driven by Randy Williams, 39, of Percy pulled in front of him.

Gualdoni was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly