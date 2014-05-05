Fire damages playground at elementary school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire damages playground at elementary school

FENTON, MO (KFVS) - The Jefferson County sheriff is investigating a weekend fire that damaged playground equipment at an elementary school.

Authorities say it happened early Sunday morning at the Murphy Elementary School in Fenton.Deputies arrived to find a playground on fire and called in firefighters to put out the flames.

Deputies also found graffiti painted on the building.

Investigators say two other schools in the district were also vandalized.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly