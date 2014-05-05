Sheriff: 17-year-old accidentally shot by grandfather while turk - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: 17-year-old accidentally shot by grandfather while turkey hunting

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A 17-year-old boy is injured after the sheriff says his grandfather accidentally shot him while turkey hunting in Reynolds County.

Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner says a grandfather accidentally shot his 17-year-old grandson Sunday morning while the two were turkey hunting.

The boy was hit in the chest and face. He has serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

