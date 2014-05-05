Driver injured after semi crash in Randolph County

A Chester, Illinois man was injured after a tractor trailer crash on IL Rte. 154 eastbound on May 5 at 7:25 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, Nicholas A. Perez, 29, was driving a 2005 Freightliner tractor trailer eastbound on IL Rte. 154, east of Eden Road in Randolph County.

Perez told police he braked as he approached a curve, but the brakes failed. The tractor trailer left the road to the south and hit a guardrail, then a tree, before coming to a stop on its side.

Police say Perez was wearing his seat belt and had to be removed from the truck by the Sparta Fire Department. He was taken to a Sparta hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to ISP, the crash is under investigation.



