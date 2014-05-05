Police: Speed possible factor in White County motorcycle crash

One man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in White County.According to Illinois State Police, 30-year-old Matthew W. Roberts of Norris City, Ill. was riding on the Herald Blacktop just north of White County Road 945N when he lost control on a curve and ran off the road.Roberts was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was flown to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.His condition was not given in a press release from ISP.A preliminary investigation by police shows speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash which happened around 8:30 p.m.Roberts was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and not having insurance.